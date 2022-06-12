site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Royals' Amir Garrett: Activated Sunday
RotoWire Staff
Garrett (COVID-19) was activated ahead of Sunday's game against the Orioles.
He struck out one without allowing a hit or walk in two innings across two rehab appearances. Garrett should assume a mid-leverage role out of the bullpen.
