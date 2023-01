Garrett signed a one-year, $2.65 million contract with the Royals on Friday to avoid arbitration, Jon Heyman of the New York Postt reports.

Garrett's first season in Kansas City didn't go all that well, as he posted a 4.96 ERA and 49:32 K:BB over 45.1 innings. He did hold lefties to a .390 OPS, though, so new manager Matt Quatraro will have to be careful when he uses the southpaw in 2023.