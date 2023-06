Garrett (elbow) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Omaha on Thursday.

Garrett was given a timeline of 4-to-6 weeks after landing on the injured list June 2 with an elbow injury, and he appears to be trending toward the shorter end of that range. The 30-year-old lefty will presumably make a handful of appearances in the minors before returning to the Royals' bullpen in early July.