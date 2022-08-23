Garrett (3-1) struck out one in a perfect inning to earn the win Monday over the White Sox.

Garrett's strong August continued in the eighth inning Monday, as he kept runs off the board for the ninth time in 10 appearances this month. The southpaw hasn't allowed an earned run since the All-Star break, giving up just one unearned run in his last 13 innings. He's posted a 10:7 K:BB in that span while adding two wins and three holds. For the season, the reliever has a 4.08 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 36:26 K:BB with seven holds through 35.1 innings. Garrett continues to pitch in a mid-leverage role, though he's unlikely to get many save chances since Scott Barlow has succeeded as the closer for much of the year.