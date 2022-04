Garrett (1-0) earned the victory, striking out two and walking one in 1.2 scoreless innings in a 4-3 win Tuesday over Minnesota.

Garrett entered the game with the Royals losing 3-1 and one out in the fifth and quickly retired the next two batters. He pitched around a walk and a wild pitch in the sixth and, after the Royals' offense came to life, became the pitcher of record. It was the first win as a Royal for the lefty after coming to Kansas City in a trade with the Reds in March.