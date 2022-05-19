Garrett was ejected from Thursday's game against the White Sox, Lynn Worthy of The Kansas City Star reports.

Garrett had a balk called against him in the bottom of the eighth inning Thursday and was tossed from the game after saying something to the umpire at second base at the end of the inning. Prior to being ejected, the southpaw allowed a hit and no walks while striking out three in one inning. Assuming he doesn't face further discipline, Garrett should be available for Friday's series opener against Minnesota.