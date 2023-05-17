site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: royals-amir-garrett-goes-on-family-emergency-list | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Royals' Amir Garrett: Goes on family emergency list
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
The Royals placed Garrett on the family medical emergency list Wednesday.
Garrett can be on the list for a minimum of three days and a maximum of seven days. Kansas City called up Mike Mayers from Triple-A Omaha to replace him on the 26-man active roster and in the bullpen.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Fantasy Baseball Stories
Chris Towers
• 3 min read
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read
Chris Towers
• 1 min read