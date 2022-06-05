site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Royals' Amir Garrett: Likely needs rehab assignment
Garrett (COVID-19) will likely go out on a rehab assignment before being activated from the injured list, Lynn Worthy of The Kansas City Star reports.
Garrett has been sidelined for almost two weeks. He has been taking part in pregame work during this homestand and could come off the injured list late next week.
