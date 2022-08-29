Garrett retired both of the batters he faced, one via strikeout, to earn his eighth hold of the season in Sunday's 15-7 win over the Padres.

Garrett was making his second appearance for the Royals since completed his two-game suspension and being added back to the active roster Friday. He had a rough go out of the bullpen in Friday's 13-5 loss -- he served up four earned runs on five hits while recording just one out -- but he bounced back nicely in the series finale. For the season, Garrett owns a 4.95 ERA over 36.1 innings.