Garrett (2-1) allowed a hit in a scoreless inning to earn the win Monday over the Angels.
Starter Zack Greinke pitched five shutout innings, but the Royals didn't get on the board until the bottom of the sixth. This put Garrett in line for his first win since April 19. Through seven outings in July, Garrett owns a 5.40 ERA and 6:4 K:BB. That's not too far off from his season performance, which has seen him record a 5.92 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 27:19 K:BB in 24.1 innings. He's added four holds, but he's not currently a part of the Royals' high-leverage mix.