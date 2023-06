Garrett was placed on the 15-day injured list Friday, retroactive to May 29, with left elbow valgus extension overload.

It's unclear what exactly that diagnosis entails as far as a recovery timetable. Garrett has struggled with his command this year, issuing 17 walks through 21 innings of relief, but he's still managed to produce a respectable 3.00 ERA. Jackson Kowar will fill the vacant spot in the Kansas City bullpen.