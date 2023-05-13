Garrett allowed a hit and two walks and struck out two in a scoreless inning in Friday's 5-1 loss to the Brewers.

Garrett exited Monday's game versus the White Sox after getting sick on the mound. He returned Wednesday and has now strong together 2.1 scoreless innings over his last three appearances. For the season, he owns a 3.24 ERA, 1.74 WHIP and 18:11 K:BB over 16.2 innings. He has yet to record a result, a save or a hold, which indicates Garrett is not in the high-leverage conversation in a bullpen where closing opportunities are already limited.