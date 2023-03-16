Garrett has allowed just one walk and struck out four over four hitless innings this spring.

Garrett had a hideous 6.4 BB/9 last season, so seeing him display more control, even in Cactus League play, is encouraging. He's only a couple of years removed from being a potential closer with the Reds, but his 4.96 ERA and 1.32 WHIP over 45.1 innings last year meant he mainly worked as a middle reliever. With Scott Barlow and Aroldis Chapman on the roster, Garrett's chances of closing early in the year are slim, but strong pitching could earn him ninth-inning looks as the season progresses.