Machado was recalled from Double-A Northwest Arkansas on Saturday.

Machado will be available out of the bullpen for both games of Saturday's doubleheader. The right-hander has only appeared in two big-league contests -- both coming last year -- and was in the midst of a rough year at Triple-A Omaha before transitioning to a relief role at the Double-A level in mid-June. Since shifting to the bullpen, he's logged a 3.00 ERA and 1.50 WHIP with 11 strikeouts in 12 innings for Northwest Arkansas.

