Royals' Andres Machado: Returns to Kansas City on MiLB deal
Machado signed a minor-league contract with the Royals on Monday.
As expected, the right-hander will re-sign with Kansas City after the team declined to tender him a contract before Friday's deadline. Machado split last season between Double-A Northwest Arkansas and Triple-A Omaha, producing a 5.53 ERA and a 72:38 K:BB in 83 innings of work. He figures to act as organizational depth for the Royals.
