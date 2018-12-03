Machado signed a minor-league contract with the Royals on Monday.

As expected, the right-hander will re-sign with Kansas City after the team declined to tender him a contract before Friday's deadline. Machado split last season between Double-A Northwest Arkansas and Triple-A Omaha, producing a 5.53 ERA and a 72:38 K:BB in 83 innings of work. He figures to act as organizational depth for the Royals.

