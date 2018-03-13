Machado was optioned to Triple-A Omaha by the Royals on Monday, Rustin Dodd of The Athletic Kansas City reports.

The 24-year-old right-hander appeared in four spring training games, tossing 5.2 innings and giving up four runs on seven hits and two walks. Although he was once thought to have a shot at the Opening Day roster, Machado is now on track to start the season with the Royals' Triple-A affiliate.