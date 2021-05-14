Benintendi went 3-for-5 Thursday against the Tigers.
Benintendi collected three singles, though that did not translate to any counting stats. Even so, he's now recorded at least one hit in 16 of his last 18 games and also has eight multi-hit efforts in that span. Though he has only eight extra-base hits, Benintendi has maintained a solid .281/.345/.391 line with 18 runs scored, 11 RBI and five stolen bases through 142 plate appearances on the season.
More News
-
Royals' Andrew Benintendi: On base four times Tuesday•
-
Royals' Andrew Benintendi: Keeps hitting streak going•
-
Royals' Andrew Benintendi: Records two more hits•
-
Royals' Andrew Benintendi: Hitting streak at eight games•
-
Royals' Andrew Benintendi: Triples home run total Saturday•
-
Royals' Andrew Benintendi: On base four times Wednesday•