Benintendi (calf) will start in left field and bat second in Tuesday's game against the Blue Jays, Joel Goldberg of Bally Sports Kansas City reports.

For just the third time this season, Benintendi was on the bench for Monday's 8-0 loss to Toronto while he received some maintenance to deal with a tight calf muscle. The day off apparently was all Benintendi needed to overcome the issue, as he'll resume manning his usual spot in left field Tuesday. Kyle Isbel will shift over to center field as a result of Benintendi rejoining the lineup.