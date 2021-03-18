Benintendi (back) will bat second and play left field Thursday against the White Sox.
Benintendi hasn't played since Saturday while working through a bout of back soreness. He should still have time to get ready for Opening Day, which is two weeks away, though his bat hasn't woken up yet this spring, as he's 3-for-18 in Cactus League action.
