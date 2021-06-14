Benintendi went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's 6-3 loss against the Athletics.
Benintendi slammed a solo home run off Chris Bassitt in the third inning Sunday. The 26-year-old is slashing .283/.340/.429, his best line since 2018. He has eight home runs, 31 RBI and 31 runs in 241 plate appearances. Half of his long balls this season have come in the first two weeks of June.
