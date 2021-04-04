Benintendi (lower body) will start in left field and bat second Sunday against the Rangers, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports.

Benintendi was pulled late in Saturday's 11-4 win due to lower-body soreness, going 0-for-4 at the plate prior to his departure. Manager Mike Matheny described Benintendi's removal as precautionary, and the 26-year-old's presence in the lineup a day later seemingly confirms as much. He'll take aim against right-hander Jordan Lyles and the Rangers as Kansas City looks to complete a series sweep.