Benintendi went 3-for-5 with two runs and a stolen base in Monday's 7-0 win against the Angels.

Benintendi singled and stole second base in the first inning, but he was left stranded there. The outfielder's subsequent two singles had better endings, as he scored in each of the seventh and eighth frames. Benintendi continues to be the subject of trade rumors, but that hasn't distracted him at the plate. He's put together a six-game hitting streak during which he's batting .423 (11-for-26) with five runs, four RBI and two steals.