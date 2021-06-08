Benintendi will sit Tuesday against the Angels.
Benintendi finds himself on the bench for just the fifth time this season. He's bounced back nicely from a poor and injury-shortened 2020 season, hitting .289/.344/.418. Edward Olivares starts in left field in his absence.
