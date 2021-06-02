Benintendi went 2-for-5 with a grand slam and another RBI during Tuesday's win over the Pirates.

With the score knotted 4-4, Benintendi gave the Royals the lead for good by cranking his second career grand slam, this time the first pitch he saw against Wil Crowe in the fifth inning. The 26-year-old also tacked on an RBI single in the first frame for a season-high five RBI. After a rough start to the year, Benintendi has started to find his groove, knocking in five long balls while raising his batting average to a team-leading .291.