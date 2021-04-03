Manager Mike Matheny removed Benintendi from Saturday's win over the Rangers as a precaution due to lower body soreness, Lynn Worthy of The Kansas City Star reports.

The 26-year-old went 0-for-4 before being replaced in the outfield for the top of the seventh inning with the Royals leading 10-4, so it makes sense for Matheny to illustrate some caution early in the season. It appears to be a minor issue, though it's unclear if Benintendi will also be held out of Sunday's series finale versus Texas.