Benintendi went 2-for-3 with two RBI, a double and walk in Thursday's 5-2 win over the White Sox.

Along with his RBI double, Benintendi's sacrifice fly scored Cam Gallagher in the sixth inning to give the Royals a 2-0 lead. The left-fielder provided the bulk of Kansas City's offense in the victory and has now recorded a hit in 10 straight games. He's currently slashing .393/.433/.492 over 118 plate appearances.