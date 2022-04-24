Benintendi is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mariners.

Manager Mike Matheny will extend Benintendi and fellow lefty-hitting lineup regular Nicky Lopez their first days off of the season while the Royals face off against a tough southpaw in reigning American League Cy Young Award winner Robbie Ray. Edward Olivares will fill in in left field for Benintendi, who will look to extend his six-game hitting streak when he likely returns to the lineup Tuesday against the White Sox.