Benintendi went 2-for-5 with a stolen base in Tuesday's 7-3 loss to Cleveland.
Benintendi got aboard with a single in the third inning and stole second as part of a double-steal with Whit Merrifield. After a frosty start at the plate, Benintendi has gone 13-for-30 (.433) with two home runs, four RBI, six runs scored and two stolen bases during his eight-game hitting streak. He's batted second in the last two contests -- he'll be in position to get more involved in the offense if he stays near the top of the order. For the year, the outfielder has five stolen bases, three home runs, 10 RBI and 17 runs scored across 108 plate appearances.
