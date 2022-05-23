Benintendi went 3-for-4 with a walk, an RBI and a run scored in Sunday's 7-6 loss to the Twins.

Benintendi has gone 11-for-25 (.440) during his current six-game hitting streak, which includes a pair of three-hit efforts in the last two contests. He's up to a .329/.390/.425 slash line with two home runs, 17 RBI, 12 runs scored and four doubles in 40 contests. One notable absence from his game this year is stolen bases -- he's posted no fewer than eight steals in any full season of action in his career, and no less than 13 attempts, but he's yet to test his luck on the basepaths this year. The Royals are usually a team that's aggressive for steals -- Whit Merrifield and Bobby Witt each have six, while Adalberto Mondesi (knee) logged five before his season-ending injury, so it's curious to see Benintendi take a more passive approach.