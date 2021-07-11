Benintendi went 3-for-5 with a home run, an additional RBI and an additional run scored in Saturday's loss against Cleveland.
Benintendi was one of the Royals' top offensive performers in this loss, and the former Red Sox outfielder continues to make an impact at the plate on a steady basis. He is also riding a decent power surge after going yard in three of his last seven contests.
