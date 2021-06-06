Benintendi went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and a triple in Saturday's loss to the Twins.

Benintendi recorded his first triple of the season in the bottom of the first inning and later blasted his sixth long ball off Jose Berrios, but his strong performance wasn't enough to lift the Royals to a win. That said, the outfielder extended his hitting streak to six games and has recorded three multi-hit contests during that stretch.