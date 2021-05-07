Benintendi went 1-for-4 with a single to extend his hitting streak to 10 games in Thursday's 4-0 loss to Cleveland.

During his streak, Benintendi is hitting .421 (16-for-38) with two home runs, four RBI, seven runs scored and two stolen bases. The outfielder's long run of success at the dish has his season slash line up to .276/.345/.410 across 116 plate appearances. After losing his grip on the No. 2 spot in the order due to a slow start, Benintendi has returned to that prime position behind Whit Merrifield.