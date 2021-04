Benintendi went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, and an additional run scored in Friday's 6-2 win over the Tigers.

Benintendi opened the scoring with a second-inning blast off Tigers starter Casey Mize. In the fifth, Benintendi got aboard with a single and scored on a Nicky Lopez groundout. The long ball was Benintendi's first of the year. The outfielder has added three stolen bases (on five attempts), five RBI and 10 runs scored with a .219/.296/.313 slash line in 17 contests.