Benintendi went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Thursday's 6-1 win over Oakland.

In the seventh inning, Benintendi got on with a single and came around to score on Hunter Dozier's RBI double. Benintendi added a solo shot in the eighth to pad Kansas City's lead. The outfielder's resurgent season continues, as he's posted a .288/.345/.428 slash line with seven home runs, 30 RBI, 29 runs scored and seven stolen bases across 229 plate appearances. He's trimmed his strikeout percentage from 32.7 last year to 19.2 this season, which has likely played a role in his return to his usual level of production after an injury-plagued 2020.