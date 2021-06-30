Royals manager Mike Matheny said Monday that he received positive reports regarding Benintendi's recovery from a right rib fracture, and the outfielder could soon resume baseball activities, MLB.com reports. "You can tell he's lost a lot of that -- whether it's coughing or sneezing -- pain that was going with that," Matheny said of Benintendi. "Unfortunately, when you have that injury, you are so subjected to testing it without wanting to. Whatever reason, when you have that injury, seems like you sneeze more than you've ever sneezed in your life. But he says none of that's bothering him anymore."

Matheny noted that Benintendi has inquired about when he can resume rotational activity and light hitting, an indication that he's not experiencing recurring pain in his rib cage. The Royals have yet to formally outline a rehab program for Benintendi at this point, however, and the club could be inclined to err on the side of caution and hold the 26-year-old out through the All-Star break. Benintendi was hitting .283 with eight home runs, seven stolen bases, 31 runs and 31 RBI in 60 games before landing on the 10-day injured list June 14.