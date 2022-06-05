Benintendi is dealing with calf tightness following Sunday's loss to the Astros, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports.

Benintendi fouled a ball off his calf in the bottom of the sixth inning but was able to remain in the game prior to exiting ahead of the ninth inning. He said after the game that his calf was feeling tight, but he hopes to be available for Monday's series opener against the Blue Jays.