Benintendi is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Pirates.

Benintendi hits the bench for just the second time this season. It's hard to say he's earned an everyday role, as he's hitting .2247/.293/.307 on the year, but the Royals have so far seemed content to let him play through his struggles. He's at least helped fantasy teams out with four steals and should be expected to continue to run frequently for a Kansas City team that's attempted the second-most steals in the league.