Benintendi went 2-for-3 with a pair of walks in Tuesday's 8-7 loss to Detroit.
Both of Benintendi's hits were singles, and he wasn't able to get involved in any run-scoring plays. He's hit safely in 14 of his last 16 games, going 22-for-59 (.373) in that span. The outfielder is slashing .275/.346/.392 with three home runs, 10 RBI and 18 runs scored across 133 plate appearances. He's also supplied some speed, going 5-for-9 in stolen base attempts.
More News
-
Royals' Andrew Benintendi: Keeps hitting streak going•
-
Royals' Andrew Benintendi: Records two more hits•
-
Royals' Andrew Benintendi: Hitting streak at eight games•
-
Royals' Andrew Benintendi: Triples home run total Saturday•
-
Royals' Andrew Benintendi: On base four times Wednesday•
-
Royals' Andrew Benintendi: Not starting Tuesday•