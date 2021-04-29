Benintendi went 1-for-2 with a two-RBI double, three walks and a run scored in Wednesday's 9-6 win over the Pirates.

Benintendi drew the first of his three walks in the first inning and scored on a Hunter Dozier triple. In the sixth, Benintendi plated the Royals' last two runs of the game with a double. The outfielder is now slashing .234/.322/.325 with four stolen bases, one home run, eight RBI and 12 runs scored across 87 plate appearances. He remains in an everyday role, but the 26-year-old has frequently hit seventh in the order after a slow start to the season.