Benintendi (calf) isn't in the lineup for Monday's game against the Blue Jays.
Benintendi's calf tightened up during Sunday's loss to the Astros after he fouled a ball off his calf, and he'll be out of the lineup a day later. Whether he's available off the bench remains to be seen, but Kyle Isbel, Michael Taylor and MJ Melendez will start in the outfield from left to right.
