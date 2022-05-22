Benintendi went 3-for-3 with a double, a walk and an RBI in a 9-2 loss to the Twins on Saturday.

Benintendi was the only Royal to record multiple hits, and Carlos Santana was his only other teammate to reach base more than once. In his last five games, Benintendi is 8-for-21 (.381) with two doubles. The outfielder's enjoyed a strong start to the campaign, and Saturday's excellent performance lifted his slash line to .317/.377/.415 with two home runs, 17 RBI, 12 runs scored and four doubles in 39 contests.