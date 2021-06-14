Benintendi was placed on the 10-day injured list with a right rib fracture Monday.

Benintendi apparently sustained his injury while making a throw in Oakland, and he felt fine prior to Monday morning. However, he was diagnosed with a hairline fracture and will spend time on the injured list as a result. Jarrod Dyson and Edward Olivares could see increased playing time in the outfield while the 26-year-old is sidelined.