Benintendi went 2-for-3 with a walk, three RBI, a stolen base and a run scored in Saturday's 7-5 win over Detroit.

Benintendi opened the scoring with a two-RBI single in the first inning. He added another RBI single in the fifth inning to stretch Kansas City's lead to 5-3 at the time. The outfielder then used his speed after a seventh-inning walk. He stole second and advanced to third on a wild pitch before scoring on a Kelvin Gutierrez groundout. Benintendi has gone 6-for-10 in stolen base attempts this year. He sports a .288/.349/.379 slash line with three home runs, 15 RBI and 20 runs scored across 169 plate appearances.