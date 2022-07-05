Benintendi went 3-for-4 with a walk, two RBI and a run scored in Monday's 7-6 loss to the Astros.

Benintendi has multiple hits in six of his last seven games. He's gone 13-for-26 (.500) in that span, but only one of those hits has gone for extra bases (a double). It's more of the same for the veteran outfielder, who has maintained a strong .314 batting average with a rather pedestrian .780 OPS through 77 contests. He's added three home runs, 31 RBI, 30 runs scored, a stolen base, 12 doubles and two triples while regularly slotting in as the Royals' No. 2 hitter.