Benintendi exited Monday's 10-4 loss to the Rangers after banging his knee on a slide, but he is expected to be fine moving forward, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Manager Mike Matheny said he took Benintendi out of the game once the outcome was fairly well established in order to get the outfielder some extra rest. However, the injury doesn't appear to be anything serious and it would be reasonable to expect Benintendi in the lineup Tuesday.