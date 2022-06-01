Benintendi went 3-for-4 in Wednesday's 4-0 loss to the Guardians.
Benintendi and Carlos Santana were the only Royals who logged multiple hits against Konnor Pilkington and three Cleveland relievers. This was Benintendi's fourth multi-hit effort in his last five games, and he's hit safely in 14 of his last 15 contests, going 24-for-60 (.400) in that longer stretch. He's up to a .337/.402/.431 slash line with two home runs, 21 RBI, 16 runs scored and no stolen bases in 49 games while often hitting No. 2 in the order.
More News
-
Royals' Andrew Benintendi: Hitting streak at six games•
-
Royals' Andrew Benintendi: Perfect at plate Saturday•
-
Royals' Andrew Benintendi: Receives day off versus lefty•
-
Royals' Andrew Benintendi: Sprays three hits•
-
Royals' Andrew Benintendi: Scores win in arbitration•
-
Royals' Andrew Benintendi: Extends hitting streak to 10 games•