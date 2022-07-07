Benintendi went 2-for-3 with a double, two walks, three runs, an RBI and a stolen base in a 7-4 victory against the Astros on Wednesday.

Benintendi once again worked as an offensive catalyst near the top of the lineup, reaching base in all but one of his five plate appearances and scoring three of the team's seven runs. The veteran outfielder finished with his seventh multi-hit appearance over his past nine games, and he's batting a robust .485 (16-for-33) during that stretch. Benintendi has only three homers and two stolen bases on the campaign, but with a .316/.387/.404 slash line, he's built considerable value with the trade deadline less than a month away.