Benintendi is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rockies.

The 27-year-old started the past 17 games, including seven starts against left-handed pitching, but will receive Sunday off with southpaw Austin Gomber on the mound for Colorado. Benintendi has enjoyed a strong start to the campaign with a .316/.370/.421 slash line, two home runs, 15 RBI and 11 runs scored.