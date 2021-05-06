Benintendi went 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Wednesday's loss against Cleveland.
Benintendi recorded a double off Shane Bieber -- his fifth of the season -- and extended his hitting streak to nine games, going 15-for-34 (.441) in that span. He also has five multi-hit performances during that stretch and has been one of the Royals' most consistent hitters through the first few weeks of the campaign.
More News
-
Royals' Andrew Benintendi: Hitting streak at eight games•
-
Royals' Andrew Benintendi: Triples home run total Saturday•
-
Royals' Andrew Benintendi: On base four times Wednesday•
-
Royals' Andrew Benintendi: Not starting Tuesday•
-
Royals' Andrew Benintendi: Registers stolen base•
-
Royals' Andrew Benintendi: Knocks homer Friday•