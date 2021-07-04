Benintendi (ribs) was activated from the 10-day injured list Sunday. He will bat second and play left field for the series finale against Minnesota.

The outfielder was on the injured list since June 14 with a fractured right rib, and finally makes his return to the Kansas City lineup. Benintendi had gotten hot at the plate before getting injured, hitting .302 with five homers and 20 RBI in his last 27 games. Edward Olivares was optioned to Triple-A Omaha in a corresponding move.